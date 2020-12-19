Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSXP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 724,005 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after buying an additional 507,112 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,045,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 965,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 571,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

