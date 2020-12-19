Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.80

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 8700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31.

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) Company Profile (CVE:PCO)

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited holds non-controlling equity investment positions in public companies. The company also holds minority interest investments in mature gas fields in Western Canada. Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

