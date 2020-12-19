Phoenix Global (PHX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $149,611.00

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $149,611.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00141752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022656 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.55 or 0.00743678 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00177361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00369308 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,410,627,416 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

