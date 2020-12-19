Phoenix Global Price Up 2.8% This Week (PHX)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and $149,611.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00141752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022656 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.55 or 0.00743678 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00177361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00369308 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,410,627,416 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com.

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

