Phore (PHR) Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Phore has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $20,771.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000470 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002725 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005589 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,877,557 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.