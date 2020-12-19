PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Up 12.9%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s stock price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 344,849 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 141,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.15.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 189.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. Equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 44.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.