Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Pilbara Minerals stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Pilbara Minerals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

