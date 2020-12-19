Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDFN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Redfin stock opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,321 shares of company stock worth $3,294,652 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,464,000 after purchasing an additional 46,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

