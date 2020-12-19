Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $5.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $720.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

