PlayFuel (PLF) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.59 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One PlayFuel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a market cap of $23.33 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00368340 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PLF is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io.

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

