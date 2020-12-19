Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,632,000 after purchasing an additional 52,801 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 45.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,525,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,128,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 831,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Federal Signal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 746,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

