Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AZZ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AZZ by 225.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

AZZ stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $49.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.