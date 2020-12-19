PolySwarm (NCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $331.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $331.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00384403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.90 or 0.02414338 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.