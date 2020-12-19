POPCHAIN Price Up 94.6% Over Last Week (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 265.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene, Bilaxy and LBank. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 94.6% against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $159,155.85 and approximately $107.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000168 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global.

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Bilaxy and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

