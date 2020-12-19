PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average is $123.55. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.