PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded at Laurentian

Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPG. BidaskClub cut PPG Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.55. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

