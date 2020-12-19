PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $122.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $124.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.63.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 50.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 60,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 41.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

