Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives $30.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prada from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432. Prada has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

