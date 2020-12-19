Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.80. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.87 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $225,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,534.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

PFC traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $22.24. 441,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,304. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

