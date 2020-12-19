Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PROG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In other Progenity news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at $185,924.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Damon Silvestry purchased 63,870 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $259,950.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at $664,016.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,869,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,475,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,148,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROG traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $6.32. 3,443,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,820. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

