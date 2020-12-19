ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PUMP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised ProPetro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.98.

Get ProPetro alerts:

NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $7.28 on Friday. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.