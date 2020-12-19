ProximaX (XPX) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and $147,191.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

