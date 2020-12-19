PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.09 and last traded at $44.78. Approximately 5,642,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,742,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.