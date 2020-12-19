QASH Price Reaches $0.0354 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and $200,092.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QASH

QASH is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

