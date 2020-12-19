Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Trading 6.9% Higher

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) shares traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.01. 14,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 352,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company has a market cap of $203.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 16.03%.

In related news, Director John S. Shiely bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,466,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 409.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 287,975 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

