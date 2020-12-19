QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $39,266.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.00744779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00169625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00375117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00120468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00075364 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,775,330 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

