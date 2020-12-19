Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $60,937.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016752 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00011806 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00035225 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,848,434 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.