Quark (QRK) Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $181.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 54.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000218 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

