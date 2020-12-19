QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) (LON:QUIZ) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) (LON:QUIZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.25. QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 18,181 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

About QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

