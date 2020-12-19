Quiztok (QTCON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.91 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $2.91 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

