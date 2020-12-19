Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.46

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $12.26. Rand Capital shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 511 shares.

RAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 116.54 and a current ratio of 116.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

