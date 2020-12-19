Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,065.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $27,065.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00141786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.00748538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00170152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00377588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00121537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00075563 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,703,350,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

