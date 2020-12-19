Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYAM. BidaskClub lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $410.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

