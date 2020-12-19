Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) had its price target boosted by Compass Point from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RLGY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Realogy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Realogy has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.77.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Realogy by 1,185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

