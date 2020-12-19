Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.08

Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.08 and traded as low as $118.00. Redcentric plc (RCN.L) shares last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 48,518 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Redcentric plc (RCN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective for the company.

Get Redcentric plc (RCN.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.09. The company has a market cap of £185.53 million and a PE ratio of -19.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s previous dividend of $0.83. Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Redcentric plc (RCN.L) Company Profile (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric plc (RCN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric plc (RCN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.