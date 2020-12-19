Redd 1-Day Volume Reaches $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,507.95 or 0.99980121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022844 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018257 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00062038 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin.

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

