Remo Canessa Sells 33,572 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 33,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $6,164,490.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,915,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Remo Canessa sold 41,048 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $7,618,919.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Remo Canessa sold 14,165 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $2,064,265.45.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average of $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -220.09 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $198.16.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zscaler from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

