Ren Reaches One Day Volume of $26.49 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market cap of $269.58 million and approximately $26.49 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, UEX, Huobi Global and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00415612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00027493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.52 or 0.02505391 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

REN is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, DDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, UEX, Binance, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.