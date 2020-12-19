Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Renesas Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:RNECY opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

