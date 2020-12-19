Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

REGI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of REGI opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,569 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

