Rentberry (BERRY) Trading 31.3% Higher This Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $151,181.44 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00059822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00405952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.20 or 0.02479597 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.