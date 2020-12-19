Request (REQ) Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS, Radar Relay and WazirX. Request has a total market capitalization of $30.46 million and approximately $732,121.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00056504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00374430 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025729 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001995 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, IDEX, Huobi Global, CoinExchange, Mercatox, DDEX, WazirX, CoinPlace, KuCoin, GOPAX, Koinex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Radar Relay, COSS, Binance, Kyber Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

