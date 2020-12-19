Research Analysts Set Expectations for GoDaddy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $279,528.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,917.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,434 shares of company stock worth $11,935,463 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $6,176,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 25.3% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 184.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 135.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 54,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

