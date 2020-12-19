Reserve Rights Hits Market Cap of $207.67 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $207.67 million and $75.09 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00141066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00738159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00176501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00369086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00076436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00118872 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

