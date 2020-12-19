Reserve Rights Price Hits $0.0222 (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $207.67 million and approximately $75.09 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00141066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00738159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00176501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00369086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00076436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00118872 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

