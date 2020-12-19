Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RMGGF opened at $0.64 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

