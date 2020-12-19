Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.35.

QSR stock opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,491,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

