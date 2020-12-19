Reviewing ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Myomo (NYSE:MYO)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Myomo (NYSE:MYO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ReWalk Robotics and Myomo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Myomo 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Myomo has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Myomo.

Risk and Volatility

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myomo has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Myomo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $4.87 million 5.71 -$15.55 million ($2.70) -0.54 Myomo $3.84 million 8.58 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.37

Myomo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Myomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -282.04% -109.54% -54.24% Myomo -237.59% -137.85% -99.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Myomo shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Myomo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. The company is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for rehabilitation of individuals suffering from a stroke. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

