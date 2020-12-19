Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) alerts:

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$311.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$289.80 million.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock opened at C$35.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.11. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.61, for a total transaction of C$386,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,940.62.

About Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.