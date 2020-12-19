Rick L. Sterling Sells 9,416 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Precigen by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Precigen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

